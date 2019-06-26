Hyderabad surgeon in Guinness book for largest health awareness programme

By | Published: 2:34 pm

Hyderabad: Senior surgical oncologist, Dr. K. Srikanth has received the Guinness World Records official participation certificate for being part of world record breaking effort to hold largest men’s health awareness programme on prostate cancer, which was attended by 487 men on a single day.

The cancer surgeon from Yashoda Hospitals had played a crucial role in directly interacting with the participants during the course of the record breaking event, which eventually made it to the Guinness Book of World Records.

“It was a rare honour for me to participate in such an attempt. Not every day we get to interact with such a large audience and talk about cancer. I feel more such awareness programmes must be conducted on cancers,” Dr Srikanth said. Thanks to the attempt, MNJ Institute of Oncology and Regional Cancer Centre became the first State-run hospital in Telangana to enter into Guinness Book of World Records.

The prostate cancer awareness programme, which was conducted in collaboration with JB Group of Institutions at its Moinabad facility, also received recognition from High Range World Records. The 45 minute session on prostate cancer was conducted on October 26, 2018 and the session was followed by a one-to-one interaction session between participants and cancer specialists.

