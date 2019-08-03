Hyderabad: Suspect in Hayathnagar kidnap case nabbed

By | Published: 4:41 pm

Hyderabad: Nearly 10 days after the alleged kidnap of a 21-year-old B.Pharmacy student in Hayathnagar, the Rachakonda police on Saturday arrested the suspect Ravi Shekhar.

Police sources said Ravi Shekhar was suspected to have stolen the car from Bellary in Karnataka and pre-planned the kidnap. He is allegedly involved in several cases across four States. He has a criminal history and has cheated many people promising jobs, police said.

The kidnapped woman had dramatically returned to Hyderabad on Tuesday morning. She reached the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station here in a bus from Addanki, Prakasam around 3.30 am on Tuesday. Her friend, who stays in the neighbourhood and was aware of the kidnap, was at the bus station and found her around 5.30 am. She informed the woman’s family who further alerted the police.

It was last Wednesday that the suspect promising job to the woman allegedly kidnapped her in a car and took her to various places in Andhra Pradesh, before dropping her at the Addanki bus stop in Prakasam district.

