Hyderabad: Sutraa Select fashion showcase at Hyatt Place

Sutraa Select, an exclusive fashion showcase, is all set to be held on September 25 and 25 at Hyatt Place in the city.

Presenting a complete private designer shopping experience, Sutraa Select provides shopping experience for the upcoming festive and wedding season in a safe and secure environment.

Top models Shravani, Karnica unveiled the poster of Sutraa Select along with fashion lovers and enthusiasts at the curtain raiser fashion showcase at Banjara Hills on Monday.

