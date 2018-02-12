Hyderabad Swachh Survekshan teams to pose six questions to citizens

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: As Swachh Survekshan 2018 is all set to be held from February 15, three teams of Karvy Consultancies assigned by Swachh Bharath Mission will tour the city and pose six questions to citizens on cleanliness from February 15.

During Swachh Survekshan, the teams concerned will ask questions to citizens and give marks based on their answers. Out of 4,000 marks, 1,400 marks would be allotted to survey being conducted on direct basis.

B Janardhan Reddy, Commissioner, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation in a press release issued here appealed to the citizens to give positive answers in the survey.

The Quality Control of India will ask six questions to seek the response from the citizens. The questions to be posed include ones on awareness on city’s participation in Swachh Survekshan, whether Hyderabad is better in terms of cleanliness than last year, are the dustbins in public being used, on segregation of dry and wet garbage, on public toilets among others.