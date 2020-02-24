Hyderabad sweats as summer nears

By | Published: 12:22 am 12:35 am

Hyderabad: It’s just February and the denizens have started to sweat and swear at the weather. Mercury is on the rise and if weathermen are to be believed, the prevailing weather condition could be just a trailer. Brace for a harsh summer in coming months, a harsher one than the last one.

According to Regional Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, this summer would be hotter than last year and temperatures are likely to soar by one or two degree Celsius on previous year’s highest. Last summer, the average maximum temperatures in city logged was above 43 degree Celsius.

“Going by the current weather conditions, summer could be harsh this time. Last year, we had witnessed temperatures settling above normal on most occasions,” said K Naga Ratna, Director, Regional Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad.

If the area wise temperatures are considered, several parts of the city such as Madhapur, Ameerpet, Pashamylaram and Moulali had the mercury inching close to 45 degree Celsius last year, according to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) data. As per the data provided by Regional Meteorological Centre, the average highest temperature recorded in Hyderabad was 45.5 degrees Celsius in 1966.

On an average, the day temperatures in Hyderabad remain between 40 degrees Celsius to 45 degrees Celsius during April and May every summer. In fact, last summer was the hottest season in the preceding five years. In 2016, the highest temperature was 42.5 degree Celsius, in 2017, it was 43.2 degree Celsius and in 2018, the temperature was 42.5 degree Celsius.

The trend so far seems to be hinting at weather conditions turning harsher and an impeding torrid summer. In a way, February itself started on a hotter note with higher temperatures than normal but a couple of spells of rains

brought a temporary respite.

When compared to districts like Karimnagar, Khammam, Adilabad and Nalgonda, which usually are seen as more prone to heat waves, the day temperatures in Hyderabad have been little lesser. However, given the early onset of summer conditions this year, there are possibilities of temperatures soaring further and in some parts of the city, nudging more close to the 45 degree Celsius mark.

City has already started to face humid conditions making it difficult to cope with the afternoons. “The possibilities of the temperatures getting into 40 degree Celsius range early in March cannot be ruled out,” said an official.

Moreover, as the day temperature go up, nights also become warmer as the minimum temperatures touches almost 30 degree Celsius most of the days between March and May.

