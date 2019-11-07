Hyderabad: Tahsildar murder accused dies in hospital

By | Published: 4:38 pm 4:40 pm

Hyderabad: K. Suresh, the prime suspect in the brutal killing of Abdullapurmet Tahsildar Vijaya Reddy, succumbed on Thursday to the burn injuries he suffered during the alleged murder on November 4.

Suresh, who had suffered more than 60 percent burns, was declared dead at 3.25 pm on Thursday by doctors at the Osmania General Hospital. He was on a ventilator at the hospital’s plastic surgery ICU. With little improvement in his medical condition, the doctors declared him dead on Thursday.

Suresh had doused Vijaya Reddy with petrol after walking into her chambers on November 4, and then set her on fire, allegedly in connection with a land dispute. In the process, he too suffered serious burn injuries while she ran out of the chambers and collapsed on the veranda, dying on the spot.

Suresh had then surrendered before the Abdullapurmet police, who shifted him to hospital.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .