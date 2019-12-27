Hyderabad: Take a stroll along Begumpet nala soon

By | Published: 12:12 am

Hyderabad: If decades of apathy made it a dirty and fetid location, focus and forward looking efforts now is set to metamorphose this portion of land below Begumpet flyover in the city.

Located amidst commercial and residential structures, the land abutting Kukatpally nala just below the flyover has been an eyesore. Now, an exercise is on to transform it with a lush green Rain Garden covering an area of about 400 metres.

Local residents and also others using this stretch for commute have for long been complaining about this spot having become a haven for dumping garbage, construction and demolition debris. Apart from the unpleasant and ugly sight, it has become a source for foul smell and breeding ground for mosquitoes.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has decided to come up with a series of measures towards developing a Rain Garden complete with greenery and providing amenities such as walking track and few benches for people to sit and relax.

The idea is to ensure storm water management by strengthening the soft edges of the embankment to facilitate free water flow. The primary objective is to make sure there is no water stagnation, which will eventually address mosquito menace. The intervention involves cleaning the area, removing debris and developing greenery.

Interestingly, these facilities would be coming up in an environment-friendly manner without any concrete structures. Wet lands will be developed with special plant species that aid in phytoremediation and provide more oxygen at the root level. Further, they will aid in disintegration of pathogens to arrest spread of algae and emanation of foul smell, says C.V.Vandana, landscape architect, involved with the project.

The concept will also help improve pollution mitigation, health and hygiene and save cost involved in desilting and wastewater treatments. A 10-foot wide walking track shaded by coconut palms, crossover bridges and well-lit landscapes by LED lighting will transform the entire area, she says.

Already, a few cities like Pune have taken up similar ‘nala garden’ projects on the storm water drains. In Hyderabad, this pilot project taken up with a cost of Rs.1.90 crore and is expected to be completed by March, said HMDA Chief Engineer BLN Reddy.

“Depending on the project’s outcome, it can be replicated elsewhere in the city,” said Reddy

