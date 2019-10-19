Hyderabad take three points from drawn match

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:51 pm

Hyderabad: Riding on the bowling efforts of Yash HeereshDubey (4/9) and Rishith Reddy Nirvetla (3/53), Hyderabad dismissed Kerala for 152 runs to take the first innings lead and three points in the drawn match on the third day of the under-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy at Krishnagiri Stadium in Wayanad on Saturday.

Resuming at their overnight score of 75/3, Kerala batsman floundered against Hyderabad bowlers. Abhishek Nair stood tall for Kerala with a defiant 73.

Hyderabad, in their second essay, scored 52 runs losing three wickets in 27 overs.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad 229 & 52/3 drew with Kerala 152 (Abhishek Raju Nair 73; Yash Heeresh Dubey 4/9, Rishith Reddy Nirvetla 3/53).

