Hyderabad: Tardy pace of Lalapet flyover repair work irks Mayor

Hyderabad: Mayor Bonthu Rammohan on Tuesday expressed displeasure and reprimanded municipal officials for the sluggish pace of Lalapet flyover repair works.

The Mayor, who inspected the repair works, said it had been three months since the works were launched but they were yet to be completed. He directed the officials to expedite the works by deploying additional manpower and a team of engineers to monitor the works regularly.

After nearly three decades, the corporation launched repair and restoration works on the Lalapet Road Over Bridge (ROB) constructed across Secunderabad-Kazipet railway lines in May. These works were being taken up involving an expenditure of nearly Rs 5.85 crore and were expected to be completed in three months. In view of the restoration works, traffic police had imposed some restrictions on movement of vehicles on the four-lane ROB.

At present, only two and three-wheelers were being permitted on the two-lanes of the ROB and heavy vehicles were being diverted from other routes. While, vehicles were shuttling on the two lanes, simultaneously restoration works were being executed on the other two lanes.