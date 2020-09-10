Hyderabad: Task force to regulate Covid treatment holds first meeting

Presided over by Chief Secretary, Somesh Kumar, the other task force committee members who participated in the meeting included SAM Rizvi, Rahul Bojja, Sarfaraz Ahmad and D.Divya

Hyderabad: The special task force committee that was announced by the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao to oversee the working of private hospitals in treatment of Covid-19 patients in the State, held its first meeting here on Thursday.

Presided over by Chief Secretary, Somesh Kumar, the other task force committee members who participated in the meeting included SAM Rizvi, Rahul Bojja, Sarfaraz Ahmad and D.Divya.

The government issued an order constituting the task force to verify whether the maximum rates stipulated by the government were being adhered to by the private hospitals. The committee will also verify whether Covid-19 treatment and safety protocols were adhered to by the private hospitals.

