Hyderabad: Tata Motors launch new Altroz DCA at Gachibowli

Hyderabad: Tata Motors on Tuesday announced the launch of its latest Altroz dual clutch automatic (DCA) car at the Tata Venkataramana Motors Gachibowli showroom. Tata Motors Telangana and AP regional manager Nitul Sharma, Madhapur ACP Raghunandan Rao and Tata Venkataramana Motors managing director VV Rajendra Prasad jointly launched the car.

Prasad said, “Altroz has been a great success in the premium hatchback segment. Customers are always looking forward to the automatic transmission in this car. With this, sales are likely to increase further and we are pleased to announce the launch of this new Altroz DCA car at our showroom.”

The dual-clutch transmission on the Altroz comes with shift-by-wire technology, a wet clutch with active cooling technology, a self-healing mechanism, and an auto park lock. It also has antilock braking system with EBD, corner stability control and dual airbags. This new Altroz DCA is available with an ex-showroom price of Rs 8.09 lakh.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .