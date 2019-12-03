Hyderabad: Tata Trusts presents 3rd edition of ‘Kalapana’

By | Published: 4:55 pm

‘Kalapana’ – a Tata Trusts platform to celebrate the arts, engender dialogue with stakeholders and showcase the works of the Trusts’ partners, returns with its third edition focusing on the theme of conservation, one of the focus areas of the Arts, Crafts and Culture portfolio.

Kalapana 2019 will present the work of two partners – Aga Khan Trust for Culture undertaking the conservation of 10 monuments at the Qutb Shahi Tombs; and Film Heritage Foundation that is conducting a Film Preservation & Restoration Workshop in Hyderabad, from December 8.

Both projects will be showcased via a series of site walks, a public lecture and an open air film-screening.

Kalapana was conceived and presented in 2017 in Mumbai, by the Arts, Crafts and Culture portfolio of Tata Trusts. It was imagined as a two-way celebration: to showcase organisations and artists supported by the Trusts; and how the Trusts makes these choices in supporting them.

It brings together the stakeholders in the arts — connecting artists, administrators and audiences to discuss challenges and increase awareness, through pleasure and discourse.

Interested persons can register for the walks, lecture and film screening by sending an email to ‘[email protected]‘. Entry is free for all.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter