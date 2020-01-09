Hyderabad: Tax inspector held taking bribe

By | Published: 1:33 pm

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday caught GHMC Serilingampally Tax Inspector Yadagiri and his assistant Sai for allegedly accepting bribe from a complainant.

Yadagiri demanded Rs.30,000 from the complainant for giving building permission. He earlier took Rs.15,000 as first installment of the bribe amount, officials said.

