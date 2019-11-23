Hyderabad team in a mess, says Ambati Rayudu

By | Published: 12:10 am 12:21 am

Hyderabad: A bitter Ambati Rayudu decided to opt out of Ranji Trophy team and there are reasons to it he says even though he thought of playing this season. The international feels that all is not well in the Hyderabad team.

In a candid interview, Rayudu said: In all honesty, I was looking forward to play for Hyderabad in Ranji Trophy this season. But unfortunately the script did not go on the expected lines. There is lot of politics in the team and the atmosphere was not conducive for good cricket. I felt very uncomfortable,’’ he said.

More importantly, Rayudu had even told former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin, now the president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association, about the bad situation in the team.

”I did have a talk with the president. He always said he was trying his best. But it never happened. I feel he should have initiated stronger measures but he did not do that. I feel there were more election promises and as a result, the game suffered. It hurt me a lot. A few players, who did not deserve to be in the team, were included in the team because of the election promises. If this happens, how can a team improve? My hands were tight for the playing eleven when it came few players and they were untouchable during the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament. Even the coach was disappointing and these were part of the election promises. If other states are doing well it is because they are all 20 years ahead of HCA. They have got a good system.’’

The 33-year-old further said Arjun Yadav was not fit to be the senior coach. “He is not a qualified coach and has conflict of interest which has not been addressed yet. He is not fit to be the Ranji coach. It is because of his father’s influence he has been able to become the coach. I feel it was an election promise to make him (Arjun) as the coach. Initially, we all thought he could improve as coach but this did not happen at all.

“In fact during the Arunachal Pradesh match, I had asked him what are the chances of Hyderabad qualifying to knock out stage and he said we had not chance but in the end after we won the match we missed the bus because of net run-rate. Incidentally, if the team is winning it is because of the players’ performances but not for his work. This has badly affected the performances of Hyderabad team. I strongly feel an outside coach is the best solution for the senior team. The local coach is always influenced by the association. Under these circumstances, it is not worthwhile play.’’

Rayudu pointed out that he feels very hurt with the way things are turning in the affairs of HCA. “If you look at team some of the players are selected because of influence of some club secretaries. Sometimes, merit takes a back seat. This is unfortunate. Rich, influential and politicians’ children get preferences in Hyderabad teams. This is a true fact. We have to stop this buck. Since someone had to speak out, I thought I should do this. This is how bad the system has become in HCA.’’

In fact, the swashbuckling batsman reiterated that he wanted to give back to Hyderabad. “But looking at the current scenario, it is not possible. Everything around the team is very bad. We got a team on the last day and there are no preparatory camps for any new season. I feel former players have no value in the association.’’

Although he has no plans for immediate future, Rayudu said he is planning to play cricket abroad. “It could mostly be in January/February when I would play white ball cricket.’’

