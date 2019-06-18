Hyderabad team wins TiE Young Entrepreneurs Pitchfest

By | Published: 4:48 pm

Hyderabad: TiE Hyderabad announced the winners of TYE Summer Pitchfest, Young Entrepreneurs 2019 edition. Mr Pill Reminder, a pill dispenser business idea emerged as the winner, while Filtex, a passive filtration device to filter water in the lakes around the city bagged the runner up position.

At the Pitchfest, held on Sunday, 20 students selected from 14 top schools from across the city formed four groups and pitched their innovative solutions to a team of jury comprising Venkatesh Narasimhan SVP, Redpine Signals; Viiveck Verma CSO, Srinivasa Farms, Program Co-Chairs of TYE Summer 2019 along with the jury panel Rakesh Bhatia (CEO, TheCapitalNet), Juliane Frommter (director – International Programs, T-Hub) and Sridhar CV (head, Incubation Alliances, TCS) gave away the awards to the winning teams.

TiE Hyderabad launched its Summer Edition of TYE in May this year. A total of 62 students registered from 21 different schools of the twin cities attended the program in IIT Hyderabad. Thereafter, 20 selected students underwent a rigorous curriculum on entrepreneurship development with 12 classroom sessions spread over 3 weeks. After which, each team were guided by a mentor, a practicing entrepreneur and a TiE Charter Member for three weeks to help convert their innovative ideas into a feasible business plan ready to be pitch at a final competition held on June 16.

Srikanthan Tirumala, Board Member of TiE Hyderabad said “The level of clarity on their business ideas and product, being fearless and confident about the solution coupled with good communication was brilliant. The programme co-chairs Venkatesh Narasimhan and Viiveck Verma for guiding the programme to its finale

Students from top schools of twin cities such as Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Public School, Chirec International, Delhi Public School, Birla Open Minds, Bishop Cotton, Oakridge International School, Chaitanya Vidyalaya, Phoenix Greens, Rockwell International School, Sancta Maria International School, DRS International School, participated in this programme