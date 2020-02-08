Hyderabad techie aces gaming world

By | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: Do you know what is common between Apple, Hewlett-Packard, Amazon and Google, apart from being heavyweights in their own sectors? All four had humble beginnings — from small, nondescript garages — before going on to make it big.

In Hyderabad too, a similar success story is being scripted. What began as a small online game development company, with two rented computers in a garage in SR Nagar, has become India’s premier online gaming company and is looking to spread its wings further.

Deepak Gullapalli returned to India in 2005 after earning his Master’s degree in Business Information Technology from Middlesex University, and was looking to do something on his own. Gaming was new in India back then, and Deepak, who got through his Master’s by putting himself through part-time jobs, including one at Starbucks, began with a few small games.

Head Infotech, rechristened now as Head Digital Works, slowly grew, from the SR Nagar garage to a bigger office in Banjara Hills in 2009 and in 2012, to Hitec City, and by 2017, with a branch in Bengaluru too. From two to three persons, the firm now has over 400 of the country’s best tech minds, including IITians, developing and operating skill-based gaming applications for the online gaming industry.

Gullapalli is especially proud about the firm’s offerings in the form of Cricket.com and Fantasy Sports – FanFight. Utilising big data and data analytics, Cricket.com, in particular, uses predictive modeling to anticipate the way a game may turn, helping fans access the scoreboard and the statistics sitting anywhere with an Internet connection. FanFight has over a million users playing Fantasy Cricket and Fantasy Football.

“Cricket.com has been a huge success. How many apps will have close to a million downloads in just three months?” asks Deepak, who says they plan to add more, including a voice search on cricket, and are seeing how the huge amount of available data can be used for gamification. “IPL changed the way people watch and follow cricket,” he points out, adding that however, there was a huge gap between what fans want and what they get. The challenge is bridging that gap, riding on the fact that smartphone penetration rate was higher than ever now in India.

Hyderabad, Deepak feels, is poised for a major growth in the sector, with the State government doing the right things, especially for the animation and gaming industry with initiatives such as IMAGE Tower and incubation centre T-Hub and so on. And from the SR Nagar garage, Cricket.com could soon go beyond India as well, making its presence felt in other cricket crazy countries.

