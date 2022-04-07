Hyderabad: Techie ends life due to financial crisis after loosing job

Hyderabad: A software professional, who lost his job four months ago and slipped into a deep financial crisis with mounting debts, died, allegedly by suicide, in his house at Sanathnagar on Wednesday.

According to the police, T.Aditya (34), a software employee from Nellore district, and his wife Navya had waited for children for six years and were blessed with twins last year. However, due to health issues, the children died. On top of that, Aditya lost his job four months ago and his wife, who was upset after the death of their children, went to stay with her parents for some time.

Police found that during this situation, he had borrowed money from his friends and ended being unable to repay them as he had no job.

He is believed to have ended his life by hanging from the ceiling fan in his bedroom. A case was booked and is being investigated. The body was shifted to the hospital for autopsy.

