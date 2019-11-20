Hyderabad: Techie found hanging in her hostel room

By | Published: 2:21 pm

Hyderabad: A woman software employee allegedly committed suicide by hanging in her hostel room in Raidurgam. Police suspect she was depressed of losing her job and ended her life.

The victim, Harini, 24, was working for a software firm in Gachibowli and staying in a women’s hostel for the last two years.

Police said Harini was working on a two-year contract with the company. The contract would end in December.

She was depressed on losing it and over the difficulties in finding a new one. She ended her life in the absence of her roommates.

The Raidurgam police are investigating.

