Hyderabad: Techie gets 7-year jail for dowry death

By | Published: 8:33 pm

Hyderabad: A local court in Kukatpally on Thursday sentenced a software employee to seven years of rigorous imprisonment in connection with the death of his wife which was registered as dowry death. S Bala Kishore (31), a resident of Shivaji Nagar in Chandanagar and a native of Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh, was working with a private firm.

Bala Kishore married Eesha Pani in April 2015 and was given cash of Rs 50 lakh and other household articles as dowry. The couple were staying in Chandanagar after marriage. Soon after marriage, Bala Kishore started harassing Eesha Pani for additional dowry. He demanded another Rs 50 lakh for settling in the United States.

Eesha Pani’s parents had then requested Kishore not to harass her and promised to arrange Rs 25 lakh. However, he continued to harass his wife. Unable to bear it, Eesha Pani committed suicide by hanging herself on June 21, 2015. The Chandanagar police booked a case against Bala Kishore and subsequently arrested him.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .