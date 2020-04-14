Hyderabad techie on Global Cybersecurity Forum board

By | Business Bureau | Published: 8:30 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Deltamarch Technologies COO and chief strategy officer, Chandra Sekhar D has been appointed as the board member of Global Cybersecurity Forum. Sekhar, who has over 35 years of experience in covering both technology and management, is the vice-chairman of Computer Society of India, Hyderabad chapter.

Sekhar also holds the position of secretary, CSI’s special interest group on Big Data Analytics. He was previously associated with Satyam Computers (now Tech Mahindra) from 1996-2010 and was also part of Electronics Corporation of India (ECIL) from 1989-1996.

Global Cyber Security Forum is the largest and fastest growing cyber security professional community of over 22,000 domain experts from across the world, which connects and collaborates on pressing issues, challenges related to this ever growing complex domain of cyber security to find solutions.

The forum is looking to become the largest community common place for providing insights and help all stakeholders with solutions with strong ethics and principles of connect, collaborate and contribute towards a safer international cyber space. In addition, the forum also organises training and workshops centered on cybersecurity in India and other countries. Recently in September it had organised Global Cyber Security Conference in Hyderabad.

It has members from over 50 countries with three community partners and five impact programmes. The forum’s governing body consists of 11 members who include GMR group IT Advisor Sivaram T and Angel Investor, mentor Sai Krishna part of the board.

