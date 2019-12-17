Hyderabad techie with family get jail for dowry harassment

By | Published: 10:32 pm

Hyderabad: A local court in Malkajgiri sentenced a software employee and his family for two years of rigorous imprisonment in a domestic violence case here on Tuesday. The court imposed a fine of Rs 7,000 on each of them.

The convicted persons were B Naresh Yadav, 28, a private employee and his parents B Narasimha, 57, a truck driver and B Lakshmi, 50. Naresh married B Spandana in 2016. He was given dowry in the form of cash and valuables at the time of marriage by his in-laws.

After marriage, Naveen left for Malaysia for a job. Ever since he returned home, his behaviour changed and started to harass Spandana for additional dowry. His parents too harassed her for the same. A case of dowry harassment was booked and the three were subsequently arrested.

