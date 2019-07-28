Hyderabad: Techno Quest to be held on August 9

By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: Tehno Quest 2019 – a quiz on Information Technology is being conducted by Montfort Schools of the Twin Cities at Little Flower High School, Abids, on August 9.

The annual event is conducted under the auspices of Montfort Schools run by the Montfort Brothers of St. Gabriel which originated in the 18th century, according to a press release. The competition aims to enhance the students knowledge in the field of Information and Technology and brings out their communication skills.

Little Flower High School, Abids will be conducting Techno Quiz in English for Classes 4 to 9 in sub-juniors, juniors and seniors categories. To bring out the creative talent and the technical skills of the students, Techno Presentation for Classes 8 and 9 will also be conducted. Laptops with internet will be provided by the school and the participating team has to develop a PPT presentation on the given topic. Prizes, momentos, overall trophy, audience prizes, cash awards worth Rs.25,000 can be won. To register entries, those interested can visit the website Questlfhshyd.edu.in or for further queries contact Ph.23202675.

