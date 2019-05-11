Hyderabad: Teen found dead; drug overdose suspected

By | Published: 3:31 pm

Hyderabad: A teenager, who was known to be a substance abuser, was found dead at Jalpally in Pahadishareef here on Saturday. He is suspected to have died due to a drug overdose.

According to sources, Lokesh Kumar alias Pandu (19), a resident of Shivrampally in Rajendranagar, a worker at a water plant who allegedly consumes marijuana , was found dead in his friend’s house at Indira Gandhi Society Colony in Jalpally.

The Pahadishareef police recovered some unidentified tablets from the spot. Officials said it was yet to be known whether they were sleeping pills or any narcotic substance.

Sources said Pandu, apart from consuming marijuana, had a habit of taking sleeping pills as well for better sleep. A case has been booked and is being investigated.

