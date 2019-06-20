Hyderabad: Teenager bludgeoned to death with boulder

By | Published: 5:50 pm

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons allegedly murdered a teenager at Balapur here in the wee hours of Thursday.

The victim, identified as Mohd Moosa (14), a resident of Al-Jabri Colony near the Balapur Gate was bludgeoned on the head with a boulder by the killers in a secluded place.

Police said Moosa was suspected to have been taken out of his house by the murderers on the pretext of talking late night on Wednesday. Previous enmity is suspected to have led to the murder.

The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for autopsy while the Balapur police have registered a case.

