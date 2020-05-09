Hyderabad: Telugu news channel attacked

By | Published: 11:35 am 11:41 am

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons reportedly attacked the office of vernacular news channel TV 5 located at Jubilee Hills on Friday.

According to the police, a few unidentified persons pelted stones and damaged the office of Shreya Broadcasting located at Jubilee Hills. The news channel functions from the corporate office of Shreya Broadcasting Private Limited. The windows panes of the security room were damaged in the stone pelting around 9.30 pm.

“Two teams have been formed to identify the persons who attacked the office. We are checking the footage from the closed circuit TV cameras installed in the area,” said DCP (West) AR Srinivas.

Meanwhile, IT minister KT Rama Rao condemned the attack on the news channel. He asked the police to take stringent action against the persons responsible for the attack.

