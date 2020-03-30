Hyderabad temp inching towards 40 degrees Celsius mark

By | Published: 11:54 pm

Hyderabad: As if the heat of the Covid-19 pandemic was not enough, the weather in Hyderabad too is turning quite hot, with temperatures inching closer to the 40 degrees Celsius mark.

The beginnings of March were bearable, with a change in wind pattern keeping the temperatures between 35 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius for the most part of the month. However, over the last few days, things are heating up in Hyderabad, both during the day and in the night. While day temperatures look like crossing the 40 degrees Celsius mark soon, nights are getting warmer with the minimum temperatures being around 25 degrees Celsius.

According to the Regional Meteorological Department, Hyderabad, the average day temperature in the last one week shot up by 2.6 degrees Celsius i.e., from 34.6 degrees Celsius on March 24 to 37.2 degrees Celsius on March 30. “Temperatures are likely to touch 40 degrees Celsius in the first week of April,” said an official.

According to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Qutbullapur has recorded the highest temperature of 38.6 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours, followed by Charminar (38.4 degrees Celsius), LB Nagar (38.3 degrees Celsius) and Patancheru (38.1 degrees Celsius). In the State, the highest maximum temperature recorded was 42 degrees Celsius at Sujathanagar in Bhadradri Kothagudem, while the lowest minimum temperature stood at 19.5 degrees Celsius at Bhiknoor in Kamareddy.

