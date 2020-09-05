Hyderabad: Temple burgled at Borabonda

By | Published: 8:50 pm

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons broke into a temple in Borabanda under the SR Nagar police station limits and stole gold ornaments of the deity weighing three tolas and silver ornaments weighing seven tolas on Friday night. The burglary was noticed by the priest who opened the temple in the morning. The SR Nagar police have booked a case and are investigating.

