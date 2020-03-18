Hyderabad: Temples no exception to coronavirus

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: In the last few days, many temples in the city, which otherwise witness large congregations, are feeling the impact of coronavirus.

Temples including Hare Krishna Golden Temple, Banjara Hills, Balkampet Yellamma Pochamma Temple and Kanaka Durga Devi Temple, Ameerpet have been recording reduced footfall. Hare Krishna Golden Temple authorities said that over 1,000 devotees visit the temple in weekends and around 500 in weekdays but the numbers have come down by 50 per cent now.

“We have been telling devotees, who have symptoms like fever, cough, cold, to stay away from the temple as it would affect others. A WhatsApp group has been created for the temple staff to create awareness on spread of coronavirus and measures need to be taken. Housekeeping staff are provided with masks and gloves in the temple,” said a temple officebearer.

Mallakarjunappa, chairman of Kanaka Durga Devi Temple, said the temple usually witnesses heavy rush every Tuesday for ‘rahu kala pooja’. “The rush has now come down by at least 40 per cent today,” he said.

Akula Narendar, the temple’s executive officer said announcements were being made to create awareness on preventing coronavirus.

