Hyderabad: Ten men caught for gambling

By | Published: 9:45 am

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (South) on Sunday night raided a gambling den at Chandrayangutta and caught 10 persons who were allegedly playing a Three Cards game. The police seized Rs. 31,000 and mobile phones from them.

Acting on a tip off, the police raided a house at Mohammednagar under Chandrayangutta police station area and found the 10 persons playing card games and placing bets. The arrested persons were handed over to the Chandrayangutta police for further investigation.

