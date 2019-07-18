Hyderabad: Tenant verification from police stations

By | Published: 11:14 pm

Hyderabad: Citizens can now verify the credentials of prospective tenants and domestic helps free of cost from their local police stations. City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said the owner of the house or the employer could approach the local Station House Officer for this service.

“Once the necessary details are provided to our local officer, they will do a background check of the tenant or servant. Within four days, we will give a report,” he said, urging the public to utilise the facility being offered by the City Police for their own safety and security in the society.

Hyderabad has a population of over one crore and people from several towns and cities regularly obtain rented accommodation. Similarly, several persons approach house owners for jobs as drivers, watch and ward staff, domestic helps and caretakers for senior citizens, he said, and also appealed citizens to download the Hawk Eye mobile application on their phones.

The Commissioner also asked the public to install closed circuit television cameras in their colonies to ensure their safety and security. So far, 2.82 lakh surveillance cameras were installed in the city through public partnership, he said.

