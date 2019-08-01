Hyderabad: Tenders for Metro parking floated

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) identified vacant railway lands at Mettuguda, Tarnaka and Secunderabad East Metro Stations, and floated tenders for awarding parking contracts at these locations. SCR earmarked considerable parking space beside the three stations and tenders are to be opened on August 19.

There is heavy traffic flow, besides pedestrian traffic, on these roads. Though wide, the roads were now narrowed down with parking spaces coming up on either side at Mettuguda and Tarnaka Metro stations, leading to traffic congestion.

In addition to this, hawkers at the Mettuguda junction and Secunderabad East Metro station were creating nuisance for commuters. The space crunch is leading to traffic jams and freak accidents as pedestrians are forced to walk on the road instead of pavements, according to a press release.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter