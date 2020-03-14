Hyderabad: Tension after suspicious bottle found near temple

By | Published: 1:38 pm

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at Madannapet on Saturday morning after a bottle filled with fuel and a cloth stuffed into it was found in the premises of a temple. Police presence in the area was beefed up.

The incident took place at Malla Pochamma temple located at Madannapet Boya Basthi. While one bottle filled with kerosene was found on the tin shed of the temple, another bottle was found in the temple compound.

The priest of the temple who noticed it in the morning alerted the management committee. In turn the police was informed. Senior police officials reached the spot and are supervising the investigation.

