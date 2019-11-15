Hyderabad: Tension at Saidabad over prayers at Eidgah

By | Published: 1:19 am

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Saidabad in the old city on Thursday following a standoff between the city police and women belonging to various Muslim organisations who wanted to offer prayers at the Ujale-Shah Eidgah in view of the Ayodhya verdict.

A few Muslim women organisations based in Saidabad had given a call for a congregational prayer, ‘Qunoot e Nazila’, at the Eidgah ground in the evening. Anticipating a huge turnout, the police deployed around 100 personnel including sizeable number of women personnel in the area.

Panic spread in Saidabad and nearby areas after schools sent text messages to parents asking them to pick up their children following an advice from a police officer. Anxious parents rushed to the schools and picked up their wards. Shops were closed as a precautionary measure compounding the situation.

All roads leading to the Eidgah ground were barricaded as the police argued that the members had not sought permission for the prayer meeting. A police contingent was posted at a local Islamic seminary and the house of Muslim cleric Maulana Naseeruddin president Wahadat-e-Islamic as a precautionary measure.

However, around 5 pm, when scores of women started moving out of the houses, the police and the organisers held talks. Later, the women were allowed to hold the congregational meeting at the grounds, which passed off peacefully. Senior police officials monitored the situation in the area.

