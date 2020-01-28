Hyderabad: Tension erupts at Chandrayangutta

By | Published: 7:28 pm

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at Chandrayangutta on Monday night when a large group attacked labourers and causing injuries to them in the process.

The incident happened at Ismail Nagar in Chandrayangutta police station limits at around 1.30 am, when close to 100 persons tried to force their way into an open compound along with JCBs and damaged the boundary walls.

“When the labourers raised alarm and tried to prevent those barging inside the open plot, they were attacked,” said A Shiva Tej, Sub Inspector, Chandrayangutta police station.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and dispersed the mob. Following the incident, the Chandrayangutta police registered a case under various section of the Indian Penal Code, against the attackers. Further investigation is on.

