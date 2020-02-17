Hyderabad: Thania’s double win makes auto driver dad proud

By | Published: 12:03 am 10:16 pm

Hyderabad: It was a proud moment for 11-year-old Thania Gogulamanda’s father Samson, an auto driver from Moinabad, when his daughter clinched double gold medals in the 14th Ramesh Desai National Under-12 Tennis Tournament at GA Ranade Tennis Complex, Maharashtra on Saturday.

Thania rallied past third-seeded Nainika Reddy 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3 in a closely contested girls singles final and later paired with Nainika to win the girls doubles with a 7-5, 7-6 (7-0) win over Divya Ungrish and Aakruthi Sonkusare.

A teary-eyed father credited his daughter’s hard work and support from Sania Mirza Tennis Academy (SMTA) for her success. “My daughter initially trained at Advantage Tennis Academy for a year. Sania Mirza’s mother Nasima Imran Mirza noticed her performance and asked me whether my daughter can join their academy. They assured me to take care of her expenses. We are extremely thankful to them,” Samson, said while holding back his tears.

Thania is a proven performer in the domestic circuit and ranked Number 1 in State and National level in the Under-12 girls category. A student of Good Shepherd English Medium School, Thania stands a great chance to represent India in the upcoming ITF Juniors to be held in Khazakstan in August.

“I am just an auto driver. My son also plays tennis but we don’t have enough money to send him for training. I and my wife Rebecca want to see our daughter win more tournaments in future,” Samson added. Thania is trained by Sania’s father Imran Mirza and Madhu Jenjirala. She is now being sponsored by Upasana and SMTA.

