Hyderabad: Tharuni Mithra awards to be given on Thursday

By | Published: 1:44 am

Hyderabad: Commemorating International Women’s Day, Tharuni, an NGO which works towards empowerment of adolescent girls and women, is organising Tharuni Mithra awards programme 2019 at Swamy Vivekananda Institute of Technology (SVIT) auditorium, Mahabubia College Grounds, Secunderabad, on Thursday from 10 am.

Tharuni NGO, which is working for the welfare of adolescent girls and women in Telangana for the last 18 years, has selected 12 men who inspired others with their work. All the 12 people were selected by eminent jury and will be felicitated on the occasion.

Dr Tripurana Venkatratnam, ex-chairperson, Telangana State Women Commission, and P Raghuveer, PCCF & MD, Forest Development Corporation, Telangana, will attend as chief guests.