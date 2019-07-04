CCS police to attach 55 properties belonging to Nowhera Shaik

By | Published: 5:25 pm

Hyderabad: The State government has accorded permission to the Central Crime Station (CCS) police to attach 55 properties belonging to Heera Group of Companies founder Nowhera Shaik.

These properties, worth over Rs.300 crore, are in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra. With this, the total properties that will be attached by the CCS police, who are investigating the case, will go up to 85.

A few weeks ago, the government granted permission to the police to attach properties worth more than Rs.400 crore. Those properties were in Kerala, New Delhi and Maharashtra. These included a five-star hotel in Kochi, a house in New Delhi, 20 flats in Pune and commercial complexes in Thane, Bandra, Kurla and Mumbai, police sources said.

The CCS officials also wrote a letter to the government seeking permission to attach 20 more properties of Shaik. Presently, Shaik and her aides, Molly Thomas and Biju Thomas, are lodged in the Chanchalguda prison. The three were arrested by the CCS police in connection with the fraud committed in the name of Ponzi schemes.

A few days ago, the Registrar of Companies (RoC) filed a case at the Special Court for Economic Offences cases against Shaik, director Mubarak Jan Shaik and Heera Foodex Private Limited for reportedly failing to submit balance sheet accounts since 2016.

The case, which was filed under Section 92 of Companies Act, will come up for hearing on July 12. The CCS officials have already issued a Lookout Circular (LoC) against the company’s four directors – Ashrof Ahmed, Ismail Shaik Abu Baqar, Abdul Qayyum and Yasin Baig – across all airports and seaports to prevent them from fleeing the country.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) took Shaik and her aides into its custody to extract more information from them on accounts of suspicious persons who had links with foreign countries.

