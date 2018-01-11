Hyderabad: Thieves loot woman at Madannapet

By | Published: 1:17 am

Hyderabad: Two thieves targeted a woman at Madannapet and fled with her gold ornaments here on Tuesday. The duo had approached the victim claiming to polish her gold ornaments before diverting her attention and fleeing with the gold.

According to Madannapet police, the complainant K Manorama, 29, a home maker and a resident of Bharath Nagar stated that while she was alone in her house, two unidentified persons approached her on the pretext of polishing gold jewellery.

“She first gave them a brass pot and toe rings. The suspects then asked her for gold ornaments too. She then gave her mangalsutra, weighing about 2.5 tolas for polishing,” police said. The duo then asked Manorama for some hot water in a bowl. While she went into the kitchen to get water, one of the thieves left the house saying he would return in five minutes. By the time she came with the hot water, both of them had left the house with the ornaments,” police said.

The Madannapet police have booked a case of cheating and theft and started investigation.