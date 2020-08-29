Hyderabad: Three chain snatchers held, items worth Rs 10 lakh recovered

Gold and silver ornaments and other material, all put together worth Rs 10 lakh, were recovered from the trio V Prakash, R Venkatesh and M Vamshi Krishna

Hyderabad: The LB Nagar CCS police along with Meerpet police nabbed three chain snatchers at Badangpet here on Saturday.

Gold and silver ornaments and other material, all put together worth Rs 10 lakh, were recovered from the trio V Prakash, R Venkatesh and M Vamshi Krishna, all residents of Balapur and Hayathnagar. The suspects were involved in a dozen cases, police said.

According to the police, the suspects used to recce residential colonies in secluded places on their motorcycles and targeted women walking alone on roads.

“They snatched away gold ornaments and hand bags from women and fled on the bikes,” police said. They were produced before the court for remanding in judicial custody.

