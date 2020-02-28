Hyderabad: Three children killed in wall collapse at Afzal Sagar

By | Published: 11:14 am

Hyderabad: Three children died while another was injured in a wall collapse at Afzal Sagar area in Mangar Basti here in the wee hours of Friday.

The incident occurred when the victims Roshni, Sarika, Pavani and the injured Gita were sleeping in the house.

Police said the partition wall, an old structure in the house at the cooking area suddenly collapsed and fell on them.

The debris fell on them severely injuring Roshni, Sarika and Pavani. They died on the spot. Gita was immediately shifted to the Osmania General Hospital and being treated. Her condition is said to be stable.

The Habeebnagar police are investigating the case. The bodies were shifted for autopsy.

