Hyderabad: Three commit suicide in separate incidents

Published: 12:02 am

Hyderabad: Three persons allegedly ended their lives in separate incidents in the city over the last 24 hours.

At Bowenpally, a driver, (55), who was living along with his family, allegedly hanged himself in his house on Sunday night. His relatives told the police that John was facing financial problems and had slipped into depression over this. The Bowenpally police registered a case and are investigating.

In the second incident at Lalaguda, one Shaik Ahmed (40) allegedly died by suicide over family issues. According to the police, Ahmed was living with his family and had quarrelled with his wife Shabana over some family issue. He was later found hanging in a room in the house. The police are investigating into the incident.

In another case at Bhavaninagar, a 28-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself to death on Sunday night. V Ashwini, 28, lived along with her parents at Lalithabagh and is suspected to have hanged herself to death in her room. No suicide note was found and the police are trying to ascertain the reason. A case was registered and the investigation is on.

