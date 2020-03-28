Yashoda Hospitals rubbishes reports of closure of its Somajiguda unit

By | Published: 3:40 pm 4:57 pm

Hyderabad: Yashoda Hospitals have brushed aside rumours of the Somajiguda branch of the hospital shutting operations.

“Rumour mongering may be rampant and we urge everybody not to trust or believe these sort of fabricated, false and baseless allegations which are intentionally meant only to damage our reputation and image. All the branches of Yashoda Hospitals group are geared up to deal with any eventuality, should it arise,” Yashoda Hospitals CMD Dr. GS Rao said.

Yashoda Hospitals authorities said there were three Covid-19 positive patients admitted to its Somajiguda facility.

“As of today, we have three Covid-19 positive patients in our hospital. These patients include one of our Medical Administrators, his wife and mother. All are stable, not requiring oxygen or any other support and are recuperating well in isolation as per guidelines. We will be discharging them soon based on government guidelines,” Yashoda Hospitals Dr. Rao said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .