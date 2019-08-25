Hyderabad: Three-day festivities conclude at Hare Krishna Golden Temple

By | Published: 11:16 pm

Hyderabad: As part of the three-day Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations, the Hare Krishna Golden Temple, Road No.12, Banjara Hills, performed Nandostavam and Vyasa puja 2019, the day of appearance of Srila Prabhupada, the Founder Acharya of World Wide Hare Krishna Movement, here on Sunday.

Devotees offered their homages and expressed gratitude to their spiritual master. They also performed ‘Guru Puja’ seeking blessings of the spiritual master with 1,008 special offerings to Srila Prabhupada at the temple from 7 pm to 9 pm.

Many dignitaries participated and the three-day celebrations at the temple concluded on Sunday. As part of Janmashtami celebrations, Hare Krishna Movement–Hyderabad (HKM-H) had organised a series of programmes for the last three days that included ‘Shodashopachara sevalu’, ‘Makhan Krishna’, ‘Julan seva’ special darshan of Sri Radha Govinda and Krishna Kids contest, a traditional fancy dress.

