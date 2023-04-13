Hyderabad: Three of a family electrocuted in Tolichowki locality

Three youngsters of a family died of electrocution, when one of them tried to switch on an electrical pump

By Asif Yar Khan Updated On - 08:15 AM, Thu - 13 April 23

Hyderabad:

A pall of gloom descended on the Tolichowki area here after three teenagers of a family died of electrocution at a house on Wednesday night.

According to the police, Syed Aneesuddin (17) went to switch on the electrical water pump at their house in Paramount colony when he got electrocuted and collapsed.



On noticing it, his two cousins Razaq (18) and Rizwan (17) tried to rescue him but both of them got electrocuted.



On hearing the commotion in the house, neighbours rushed and switched off the power supply.



On information the police reached to the spot and called a 108 ambulance, and shifted them to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced them dead. The police booked a case and are investigating.

