Hyderabad; Three held in elderly woman’s murder case

Hyderabad: The Kachiguda police have arrested three persons, including a woman, in connection with the murder of 85-year-old SS Kamalamma, who was found dead in her house in Kachiguda on Saturday.

The victim’s caretaker D Laxmi, and her friend Mandula Mahender, were the prime suspects while the third person to be arrested was the owner of the home care agency that had engaged Laxmi’s services for the victim.

The agency owner, Sagaram Satish Kumar of Sri Vijayalaxmi Home Care Services at Uppal, was held on charges of failing to conduct a proper background check of Laxmi before appointing her and for not collecting necessary documents and proof of residence/ Aadhar card.

M Ramesh, Joint Commissioner of Police (East) told the media that Laxmi had smothered the victim with the help of a pillow and stole eight gold bangles, a necklace, two gold ear rings, a finger ring, Rs 26,000, four sarees and Kamalamma’s mobile phone as well before fleeing the spot.

“Laxmi was into a friendship with Mahender who is already married. He had told her that he would marry her if she could arrange Rs 10 lakh for him as the alimony he would have to give his wife for a divorce. He motivated Laxmi to commit the murder,” Ramesh said, adding that after the murder, Laxmi had gone straight to Mahender’s house and the duo were planning to leave the city.

The police, who had formed special teams soon after the victim’s son lodged a complaint, tracked Laxmi with the help of CCTV camera footage and her call detail records and nabbed her along with Mahender.

