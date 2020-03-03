Hyderabad: Three injured in wild boar attack near airport

By | Published: 11:35 am 2:04 pm

Hyderabad: Three persons were injured in an attack by wild boars at Shamshabad on Tuesday morning.

According to police, a pack of wild boars from the RGI Airport compound moved into Bahadur Ali Maqta locality and attacked three persons who were in a house.

The injured persons were rushed to OGH for treatment.

