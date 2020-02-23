Hyderabad: Three killed in road accident at Karmanghat

By | Published: 12:32 pm

Hyderabad: Three persons were killed in a road accident at Saroornagar early on Sunday.

The victims are identified as Mallikarjun, Sai Ram and Sainath.

According to police, the accident occurred at Karmanghat road when four persons were coming in a car from Sagar Ring Road towards Champapet.

One of the occupant Nagaraju sustained injuries and shifted to hospital.

