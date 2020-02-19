Hyderabad: Three new ARGMs appointed to Freemasons

By | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: Three new Masonic leaders have been appointed and invested for Telangana area. They are the Assistant Regional Grandmasters (ARGMs) of the 290 years old Freemasons body in the State of Telangana.

The newly installed three ARGMs include Madan Mohanlal, G Maddulete and D Ramchandram. These three represent Telangana covering areas such as Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Warangal and Nalgonda. These three leaders are out of the total 22 ARGMs appointed to represent five South Indian States and the State of Goa.

All the three newly appointed leaders based at Hyderabad and have over 20 years of experience in Freemasonry.

Freemasonry is one of the world’s oldest secular fraternal societies. It is a world-wide organisation. It came to India in 1730 with officers of the East India Company holding their meetings in Fort William, Calcutta.

Freemasonry has been existence In Hyderabad, since 1810. It has 23 lodges (branches) in the twin cities of Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Warangal and Nalgonda with about 800 members.

