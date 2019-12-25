Hyderabad: Three persons end lives in separate incidents 

By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: Three persons ended their lives at different places in the city. At Rajendranagar, a housewife S Santoshi, 27, hanged herself to death due to the alleged harassment by her husband and in-laws.

Santoshi was married to Sunil in September 2013 and since then, the couple were living at Sai Nagar in Attapur. The family members of the deceased told the police, for the last few years Sunil and his relatives were constantly harassing Santoshi demanding additional dowry.

“On Monday night, Santoshi hanged herself to the ceiling fan in her house,” the police said. A case has been registered against Sunil and others.

At Vanasthalipuram, K Kurmaiah, 41, a mason committed suicide by hanging himself at his house on Monday night. A native of Wanaparthy district, he was staying at Vanasthalipuram. On Monday evening, he came home and had an argument with his wife over some financial matters. “In the night, Kurmaiah hanged himself to the ceiling fan in his house. According to the family members, he had slipped into depression over financial issues and might have ended his life,” said Inspector Vanasthalipuram, A Venkatiah.

In another case reported from Dundigal, a private employee, Y Naveen Kumar, 27, who had consumed some poisonous substance on December 17, died while undergoing treatment on Tuesday morning. According to police, the man slipped into depression after his wife died a few months ago and could have ended his life over it, said the Dundigal police who registered a case.

