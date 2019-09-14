Hyderabad: Three property offenders held; 50 phones recovered

By | Published: 11:55 pm

Hyderabad: A three-member gang involved in property offences in the city was caught by the Bowenpally police on Saturday. The police recovered 50 mobile phones and five tolas of gold ornaments from them.

Kalmeshwar Shingenavar, DCP (North), said the suspects, M Vishal, Nusrath Pasha and a juvenile aged 16 years, moved around in public transport buses and stole mobile phones from passengers.

“So far, the gang stole 50 mobile phones from passengers travelling in public transport buses after diverting their attention. The stolen property was later sold at mobile phone stores at Secunderabad and Subhashnagar at throwaway prices. The shopkeepers in turn resold the stolen mobile phones at higher prices,” the DCP said.

The gang was caught by the police following a complaint from a person about his mobile phone being stolen on a bus to Bowenpally from Secunderabad railway station earlier this month. The gang, on questioning, also admitted to breaking into two houses in Alwal and stealing gold ornaments from there. The suspects were produced before court.

